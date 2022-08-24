AEW Fight Forever Full Gameplay Video Released Online

During a stream on the AEW Games Twitch channel, Colt Cabana and Evil Uno played some of the new AEW Fight Forever video game, giving fans the opportunity to see full gameplay for the first time.

Some notes on the video, courtesy of Fightful:

- The game is still in development and does not represent a final version

- William Regal provides the tutorial for fans

- Entrances were not the full version, but it was mentioned that they will be full version. Pyro can be triggered by the user during entrances.

- Wrestlers have multiple signatures and a short window for specials

- Body damage is in the game along with a momentum bar

- Escapes pins and submissions by button mashing

- Different buttons for punches and kicks

- Crowd wears authentic AEW shirts and taunts along with the wrestlers

- Kenny Omega hit an avalanche One Winged Angel in the footage

- Reversals are done with the RB/LB buttons

- Gameplay is similar to WWF N64 games, including the chest block for strikes

- DLC has not been announced but the plan is to support the game after the release. Free updates will be available as well.

- Custom belts are not part of the customization in the game

- There is no cage match

You can watch the gameplay below.

AEW: Fight Forever new gameplay footage!



Looks pretty dope to me. pic.twitter.com/hYvl5jkkZy — D1 Climax Ω 🧹 (@DrainBamager) August 24, 2022