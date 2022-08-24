WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Title Unification Match To Headline Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 24, 2022

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will be broadcast live from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH.

The big announced match going into tonight's show will be the title unification match between AEW World Champion CM Punk and Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

Check out the line-up for tonight below:

- Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia will come face-to-face

- Ricky Starks will address Powerhouse Hobbs

- Britt Baker vs. KiLynn King

- Billy Gunn vs. Colten Gunn

- AEW, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood vs. Jay Lethal in a non-title match

- First Round match in the tournament to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions with Death Triangle (AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro) vs. United Empire (IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher). Winners will face The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks) in the semi-finals

- AEW World Champion CM Punk vs. Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for the Undisputed AEW World Title


