Wrestlers Who Slap Their Legs Make Bobby Fish Sick

Bobby Fish was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about the frequency of "leg slaps" in pro wrestling.

"It makes me sick. It really makes me want to get sick, especially when people do it on a leg kick, because if you know anything about leg kicks, the ones that hurt the worst are the ones that don't make noise. Those are the ones where the shin has really dug almost down to the bone."

Fish continued.

"I get it, back in the day when Christopher Adams would throw the superkick and then Shawn Michaels with the sweet chin music and the slap, I get it, but like a lot of other things, especially in pro wrestling, too much of a good thing can be just that. Slapping was one of those, for sure. To see them on leg kicks, I think because I take so much pride in throwing proper leg kicks, it drives me nuts. If you understood anything about it, if you took five minutes to understand the actual art, you would know that slapping your leg defeats the purpose of doing that. If it makes that loud of the noise, it's not what you're going for. I think pro wrestling fans have been conditioned to react to sound, so it's been overdone, and some people, they get to the point where they can't not slap something. I don't want to get into the tricks of the trade because there are a lot of slaps that go on in pro wrestling, but it's overdone for sure."

Fish hasn't been on AEW television since July 18th on AEW Dark: Elevation, but was part of DEFY Doomsday on August 20th, just four days ago.