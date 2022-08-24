John Morrison Opens Up About His WWE Release

John Morrison recently sat down with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, where he spoke about release from WWE following his most recent return to the company and his nixed feud with The Miz.

"We were going to feud, but he missed a couple of Raw before he left for Dancing With The Stars. So, that never happened. I don't know if the reason for that is public. That never happened and that's why I was left in limbo. Anyway, I don't want to get into it. The thing about it is, after Taya was gone, I didn't want to be there anymore. When I heard I was being released, I went through the eight steps of grief, or ten, however many, in like 30 seconds. From surprised to shock to regret to okay."

Morrison's wife, Taya Valkyrie, was released two weeks before he was.

"They didn't even say 'best of luck in your future endeavors.' I thought that he said that to people. I didn't get that out of (John) Laurinaitis. I wonder if someone said that to him [laughs]. I didn't love him or hate him. I thought he had a very tough job. I didn't realize what he was doing behind the scenes. In retrospect, that's pretty messed up. He has to deal with that and he created his own problems."

