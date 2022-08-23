A Number Of AEW Stars Reportedly "Pissed" About Their Booking

A number of reports have come out recently suggesting several AEW stars are "pissed" about their booking, and during the latest episode of his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan had the following to say on the matter:

“I’ve said this a million times. I have no qualms about saying it again. I like Tony Khan. I love talking to Tony because he likes all the same things I do, football, college basketball, not a lot of people like college basketball, he does, college football, you know, wrestling. We like the same movies, comedies, he’s got a really good sense of humor. I try not to talk too much to him about his business and I don’t want him to think that I’m trying to angle for a job.

“But I can tell you this, bro. The last few times I’ve been to… I remember one day, and I won’t even say who the wrestler was, a very good friend of mine, I was backstage in AEW. This was probably a year ago and there were a lot of WWE guys coming in, a lot of new people coming in, and it was the first time the originals were being shoved to the side. Because you can imagine how people like Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela and all these other guys that were there at the beginning and you don’t really see much of them anymore are feeling when all these other people are coming in. But that was going to happen. When you get bigger fish, you’re going to use them. He asked me, ‘Is this what WCW was like?’ I go, ‘This is exactly how WCW started to get’, and he was like, ‘Oh (bleep)’.

“Then the last time I was there, bro, you have no idea how many people came up to me and they were pissed about the booking. They weren’t happy how they were being used. They were very, very vocal about it. It’s kind of funny because our boy, I don’t think he gives (bleep), in front of everybody in catering, he came up and he was like, ‘Yeah, thank God Konnan is here. Maybe they’ll use somebody that knows how to book logically.’ I was like, ‘Bro, ixnay that. I’m not here looking for a job’. So yeah, people are starting to talk.”