2022 WWE Draft Reportedly Now Not Happening Anytime Soon

The 2022 WWE Draft has reportedly been pushed back.

The original plan was for the 2022 WWE Draft to take place after the Clash at The Castle premium live event in early September, but a new report suggests the Draft may be pushed back several months.

Fightful Select reports the Draft happening after Clash at The Castle is no longer a "slam dunk" as several RAW Superstars booked for the September 9 SmackDown from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle have been un-booked.

It was noted in the report how many WWE talents were told that the WWE Draft was likely taking place that week after Clash at The Castle, and continuing into the following week as we’ve seen before, but if that is still the plan, then a significant number of crossover talents are not involved.

USA Network sources have reportedly told talents that the WWE Draft is not happening in the immediate future, possibly until April 2023.

