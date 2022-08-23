Tonight's AEW Dark To Feature 14-Matches

AEW Dark returns tonight on YouTube at 7:00 pm EST with an impressive 14-match lineup, which you can check out below:

- Anthony Ogogo vs. Meto

- Blake Christian vs. Lucky Ali

- Daniel Garcia vs. Westin Blake

- Dante Martin & Matt Sydal vs. Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto

- Jora Johl vs. Vary Morales

- Iron Savages vs. Sean Maluta & Manny Lo

- John Silver, Alex Reynolds, & 10 vs. Joey Sweets, DK Vandu, & Tyshaun Perez

- KiLynn King vs. Mafiosa

- Max Caster vs. Justin Cotto

- Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth vs. Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray

- Robyn & Charlette Renegade vs. Rocky Radley & Allie Recks

- Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. GKM & Oliver Sawyer

- The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Slim J, Parker Boudreaux) vs. Ryan Howe, Omar Amir, & Cash Flo

- The Workhorsemen vs. Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander