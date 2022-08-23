WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight's AEW Dark To Feature 14-Matches

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 23, 2022

AEW Dark returns tonight on YouTube at 7:00 pm EST with an impressive 14-match lineup, which you can check out below:

- Anthony Ogogo vs. Meto
- Blake Christian vs. Lucky Ali
- Daniel Garcia vs. Westin Blake
- Dante Martin & Matt Sydal vs. Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto
- Jora Johl vs. Vary Morales
- Iron Savages vs. Sean Maluta & Manny Lo
- John Silver, Alex Reynolds, & 10 vs. Joey Sweets, DK Vandu, & Tyshaun Perez
- KiLynn King vs. Mafiosa
- Max Caster vs. Justin Cotto
- Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth vs. Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray
- Robyn & Charlette Renegade vs. Rocky Radley & Allie Recks
- Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. GKM & Oliver Sawyer
- The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Slim J, Parker Boudreaux) vs. Ryan Howe, Omar Amir, & Cash Flo
- The Workhorsemen vs. Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander


