Tonight's WWE NXT To Feature Heatwave Fallout, Lights Out Match, NXT UK Superstars And More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 23, 2022

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode is the follow-up episode to last week's Heatwave special and will feature the "invasion" of NXT UK Superstars. The company has announced the following lineup for tonight's episode on USA Network:

- “Big Body Javy” Javier Bernal makes official NXT 2.0 re-debut against Cameron Grimes

- Sanga helps Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon find balance & perspective

- Lights Out Match: Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton

- The Grayson Waller Effect debuts with guest Apollo Crews

- NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defend against Gallus

