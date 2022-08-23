Tonight's WWE NXT To Feature Heatwave Fallout, Lights Out Match, NXT UK Superstars And More

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode is the follow-up episode to last week's Heatwave special and will feature the "invasion" of NXT UK Superstars. The company has announced the following lineup for tonight's episode on USA Network:
- “Big Body Javy” Javier Bernal makes official NXT 2.0 re-debut against Cameron Grimes
- Sanga helps Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon find balance & perspective
- Lights Out Match: Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton
- The Grayson Waller Effect debuts with guest Apollo Crews
- NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defend against Gallus
