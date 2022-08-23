AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT To Go Head-To-Head In October

On October 18, 2022, both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT will be going head-to-head again, this time on Tuesday night because of AEW being preempted due to TBS’ coverage of the MLB playoffs. Dave Meltzer noted the following on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio:

“The big thing is AEW and WWE are both gonna have dates changed because of the upcoming Major League Baseball playoffs. It’s not gonna affect anything until mid-October. But there will be an October 18 head-to-head on Tuesday with Dynamite from Cincinnati and NXT. The first time they’ve gone head-to-head in over a year.”

