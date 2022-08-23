THQ Announces AEW Exhibition Matches Will Feature At Gamescon 2022

All Elite Wrestling will be featured at Gamescom 2022. THQ Nordic announced that AEW will play a few exhibition matches at Gamescom 2022, which takes place in Cologne, Germany:

The Boys Are Back In Town: THQ Nordic is Going Big at gamescom 2022

Three years of waiting are over – gamescom is back and THQ Nordic will have its biggest presence to date. In just one week, the largest gaming event in the world will open its doors and Cologne/Germany will be the heart of gaming again.

THQ Nordic is bringing 9 games – each of them playable for the first time ever. Gamescom visitors even have the chance to play some of the new announcements from THQ Nordic’s Digital Showcase 2022 (in case you missed it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AuTSsIPhB58)!

Check out the THQ Nordic gamescom 2022 lineup on YouTube: https://youtu.be/vn_0BpUVnhg

THQ Nordic’s playable games at gamescom 2022, Hall 8, Stand A11-B10

– Alone in the Dark

– Tempest Rising

– Wreckreation

– AEW: Fight Forever

– Outcast 2 – A New Beginning

– SpongeBob SquarePants – The Cosmic Shake

– The Valiant

– SpellForce: Conquest of Eo

… and of course, Crypto will honor us puny humans with his presence and everyone can play DESTROY ALL HUMANS! 2 – Reprobed!

Additionally, you can also play Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed on 3 more Gaming-Stations at the TikTok booth. You can find them in Hall 7.1 Stand – B010-C011!

Stage shows & AEW Exhibition Matches

THQ Nordic and HandyGames will present 11 games on stage every day starting on Wednesday, August 24th until Sunday, August 28th – and yes, there will be t-shirts. The shows will run between 11:00 AM and 16:30 PM each day and there’s something extra special from Thursday to Sunday: THQ Nordic is thrilled to be hosting the first-ever AEW Exhibition Matches in Cologne at 17:00 PM. Watch famous AEW talents fighting forever (well, maybe not forever) in our very own ring and bring incredible wrestling action right to you.

You can’t make it to Cologne? Bummer, but we’ve got you covered: THQ Nordic is streaming live from the convention center. Expect in-depth interviews with our developers, content creators streaming our games, and a lot of impressions directly taken from the booth in Cologne. You can watch from Wednesday till Sunday, from 10:00 to 19:00 / 7:00 PM CEST

Tune in: https://www.twitch.tv/thqnordic