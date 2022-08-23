Edge Announces His Goal To Have His Final Wrestling Match Next Year In Toronto

After RAW went off the air last night, Edge grabbed the microphone and cut a promo, where he revealed his goal to retire in Toronto this time next year.

"30 years ago, 30 years ago, July 1st, 1992, I had my first wrestling match as Adam Copeland. I knew one day, I’d be standing right here in front of you, I just knew it. What I didn’t dream of is that I would have to retire for nine years and fight, fight with every fiber of my being to get this back. All of you are the reason for that. This is a reciprocal relationship. I just went toe-to-toe with one of the best talents and the future of this industry in Damian Priest. I can’t wait to do it some more. I can’t wait to hopefully come back one last time, one last time here in Toronto. I’m looking at the calendar, we usually come here in August. So next August, I plan on seeing each and every one of you, and in a perfect world, we’ll all say goodbye to each other that night. Hey, that’s okay, man. This is the place for me to do it. I mean this when I say it — I love all of you. In case you missed it, I love being Canadian."