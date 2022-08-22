Toxic Attraction Removed From WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament Due To Gigi Dolin Suffering Injury, "Second Chance" Four Way Announced For SmackDown

WWE has announced that Gigi Dolin is out of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament due to an injury.
This means that Toxic Attraction is no longer in the running for this tournament.
WWE announced that a "Second Chance" fatal-four-way tag team qualifier match will happen this Friday night on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.
The official announcement can be read below.
BREAKING NEWS: Due to injuries suffered by @gigidolin_wwe, Toxic Attraction is out of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2022
A "Second Chance" Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match will occur this Friday on #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/HaQFBuSnXn
