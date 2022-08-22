WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Toxic Attraction Removed From WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament Due To Gigi Dolin Suffering Injury, "Second Chance" Four Way Announced For SmackDown

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 22, 2022

WWE has announced that Gigi Dolin is out of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament due to an injury.

This means that Toxic Attraction is no longer in the running for this tournament.

WWE announced that a "Second Chance" fatal-four-way tag team qualifier match will happen this Friday night on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

The official announcement can be read below.


