WWE Wants You To Watch Tonight's Third Hour Of RAW

WWE RAW on USA Network will have limited commercial interruption in the third hour. Andrew Zarian revealed the news on Twitter.
WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight's RAW:
- Edge vs. Damian Priest
- Alea Bliss and Asuka vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY - Semifinals of the Women's Tag Team Title Tournament
- WWE Hall of Famer Trish Status returns
⚡ Road Dogg Is Back With WWE In An Executive Position
WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg (Brian James) 53 is reportedly officially back with WWE in an executive position, according to PWInsider. & [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 22, 2022 03:12PM
