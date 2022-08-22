WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Wants You To Watch Tonight's Third Hour Of RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 22, 2022

WWE RAW on USA Network will have limited commercial interruption in the third hour. Andrew Zarian revealed the news on Twitter.

WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight's RAW:

- Edge vs. Damian Priest

- Alea Bliss and Asuka vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY - Semifinals of the Women's Tag Team Title Tournament

- WWE Hall of Famer Trish Status returns

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 22, 2022 03:12PM


Tags: #wwe #raw

