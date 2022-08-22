WWE Wants You To Watch Tonight's Third Hour Of RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 22, 2022

WWE RAW on USA Network will have limited commercial interruption in the third hour. Andrew Zarian revealed the news on Twitter.

Last hour of Raw tonight will have limited commercials. — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) August 22, 2022

WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight's RAW:

- Edge vs. Damian Priest

- Alea Bliss and Asuka vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY - Semifinals of the Women's Tag Team Title Tournament

- WWE Hall of Famer Trish Status returns

