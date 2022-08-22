WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Road Dogg Is Back With WWE In An Executive Position

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 22, 2022

Road Dogg Is Back With WWE In An Executive Position

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg (Brian James) 53 is reportedly officially back with WWE in an executive position, according to PWInsider.  

The report notes he is not backstage at tonight's RAW, but word is he is back in the fold and is a very close friend of Triple H who he worked alongside during the black and gold era of WWE NXT.

James was released from WWE in January in 2022 and had expressed interest in joining AEW. 

We'll keep you updated when we hear more.

Read more WWE news:

Road Dogg On How Bray Wyatt's Character Got "A Litte Wacky"

Former WWE Superstar and producer Road Dogg was recently interviewed on Konnan's "Keepin' It 100" podcast. Check out some highlights below, [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 22, 2022 12:21PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #hall of fame #road dogg #brian james

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78046/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer