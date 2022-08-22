Road Dogg Is Back With WWE In An Executive Position

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg (Brian James) 53 is reportedly officially back with WWE in an executive position, according to PWInsider.

The report notes he is not backstage at tonight's RAW, but word is he is back in the fold and is a very close friend of Triple H who he worked alongside during the black and gold era of WWE NXT.

James was released from WWE in January in 2022 and had expressed interest in joining AEW.

