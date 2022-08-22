Another Change To Be Made To WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament

WWE is reportedly set to make another change to the Women's Tag Team Title tournament match.

As noted by Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com ont Twitter, “Expect another change to the cursed bracket of the WWE women's tag tournament.”

It remains unclear as of this report what change will be made and who it might impact. As announced, tonight’s RAW on USA Network will feature, Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY in a semifinal match, while on Friday’s SmackDown on FOX, the other semifinal match will feature Toxic Attraction vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah.