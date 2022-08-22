WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Another Change To Be Made To WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 22, 2022

WWE is reportedly set to make another change to the Women's Tag Team Title tournament match.

As noted by Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com ont Twitter, “Expect another change to the cursed bracket of the WWE women's tag tournament.”

It remains unclear as of this report what change will be made and who it might impact. As announced, tonight’s RAW on USA Network will feature, Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY in a semifinal match, while on Friday’s SmackDown on FOX, the other semifinal match will feature Toxic Attraction vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah.


