AEW Announces Nine Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation

AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 9 matches. Check out the full lineup below:
- Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay A.S. vs. Nikki Victory
- Ruby Soho and Ortiz vs. Queen Aminata and Mickey Midas
- Dante Martin vs. Jackson Drake
- Dark Order (John Silver, Preston "10" Vance and Alex Reynolds) vs. Alexander Apollo, RC Dupree and D'Mone Solavino
- Serena Deeb vs. Megan Meyers
- Julia Hart vs. Hayley Shadows
- Tony Nese and Josh Woods vs. Logan James and Andrea Guercio
- Death Triangle (AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo) vs. Manscout, Rosario Grillo and Dean Alexander
- Emi Sakura and Maki Itoh vs. Hikaru Shida and Skye Blue
