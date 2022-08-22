AEW Announces Nine Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 22, 2022

AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 9 matches. Check out the full lineup below:

- Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay A.S. vs. Nikki Victory

- Ruby Soho and Ortiz vs. Queen Aminata and Mickey Midas

- Dante Martin vs. Jackson Drake

- Dark Order (John Silver, Preston "10" Vance and Alex Reynolds) vs. Alexander Apollo, RC Dupree and D'Mone Solavino

- Serena Deeb vs. Megan Meyers

- Julia Hart vs. Hayley Shadows

- Tony Nese and Josh Woods vs. Logan James and Andrea Guercio

- Death Triangle (AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo) vs. Manscout, Rosario Grillo and Dean Alexander

- Emi Sakura and Maki Itoh vs. Hikaru Shida and Skye Blue