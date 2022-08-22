WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

AEW Announces Nine Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 22, 2022

AEW Announces Nine Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation

AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 9 matches. Check out the full lineup below:

- Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay A.S. vs. Nikki Victory

- Ruby Soho and Ortiz vs. Queen Aminata and Mickey Midas

- Dante Martin vs. Jackson Drake

- Dark Order (John Silver, Preston "10" Vance and Alex Reynolds) vs. Alexander Apollo, RC Dupree and D'Mone Solavino

- Serena Deeb vs. Megan Meyers

- Julia Hart vs. Hayley Shadows

- Tony Nese and Josh Woods vs. Logan James and Andrea Guercio

- Death Triangle (AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo) vs. Manscout, Rosario Grillo and Dean Alexander

- Emi Sakura and Maki Itoh vs. Hikaru Shida and Skye Blue


Tags: #aew #dark #dark elevation #elevation

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78041/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer