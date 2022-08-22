Another WWE Hall Of Famer Set To Return On Tonight’s RAW? (SPOILER)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
According to PWinsider, WWE Hall of Famer and Edge’s wife, Beth Phoenix, will be in Toronto for tonight’s RAW. The last time Beth competed for WWE was at the Royal Rumble in a mixed tag match with her husband.
In addition, WWE has already announced WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be appearing, having worked this past week's WWE Live events.
