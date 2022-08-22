WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

  

 

 

Another WWE Hall Of Famer Set To Return On Tonight’s RAW? (SPOILER)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 22, 2022

Another WWE Hall Of Famer Set To Return On Tonight’s RAW? (SPOILER)

According to PWinsider, WWE Hall of Famer and Edge’s wife, Beth Phoenix, will be in Toronto for tonight’s RAW. The last time Beth competed for WWE was at the Royal Rumble in a mixed tag match with her husband.

In addition, WWE has already announced WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be appearing, having worked this past week's WWE Live events.

Read more news on WNS:

Here's What Trish Stratus Got Up To During The WWE Live Event On August 20

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus appeared during Saturday’s WWE Live event in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. During the show, Theory wante [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 21, 2022 12:50PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #beth phoenix

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78040/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer