Former WWE Superstar Savio Vega Hospitalized In Puerto Rico

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 22, 2022

Former WWE Superstar Savio Vega has been hospitalized in Puerto Rico.

The IWA Puerto Rico promotion revealed Vega was hospitalized Saturday. He is currently undergoing a series of media tests:

“Yesterday, Saturday, Savio Vega had to be transferred to a hospital in an emergency. He is still under treatment. You need to rest to recover as soon as possible. He has his phone at hand to communicate only with his relatives. We request space. Thanks. In an update for our fans, Savio Vega is still in the hospital and undergoing a series of treatments. We wish him a speedy recovery. https://iwapuertorico.com.”

WNS wishes Vega all the best in his recovery.


