Former WWE Superstar Debuted During Recent AEW Dark Tapings

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 22, 2022

A former WWE Superstar debuted during the most recent AEW Dark tapings in Orlando, Florida.

Levy Valenz debuted and is better known as former WWE star No Way Jose. Valenz last appeared on WWE television back in 2019 and was released in April 2020 during to company budget cuts at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

No word of if Valenz has signed a deal with AEW, but we'll keep you updated.

Tags: #aew #aew dark #dark

