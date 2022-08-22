Chris Dickinson Shows Up At NJPW STRONG Tapings Despite Ongoing Abuse Allegations

Despite the ongoing allegations of physical and emotional assault leading to him suing his two ex girlfriends over character defamation, Chris Dickinson has made his return to a major promotion.

Dickinson showed up at the NJPW Strong Fighting Spirit Unleashed tapings in Los Angeles, CA on August 21st.

Dickinson announced that he signed a contract with NJPW earlier this year, but he hasn’t wrestled for the company since the Collision in Philadelphia tapings on May 15. Otherwise, he hasn't wrestled since June.

Christina Von Eerie and McKaila Coulter, Dickinsons exes who made the allegations subsequently shared a statement in response to the lawsuit, and they said that "everything we have spoken out against is true." The duo made it clear that they "will continue to stand our ground in the court of law".