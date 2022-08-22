WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Sunday Stunner Results (8/22/2022)

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 22, 2022

WWE held one of their Sunday Stunner live events from the Center Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada.

The results are as follows:

- GUNTHER (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship.

- Natalya def. Shotzi in a Singles Match.

- Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler def. WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Liv Morgan and Aliyah in a Tag Team Match.

- Sami Zayn def. Madcap Moss in a Singles Match.

- Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto) def. The Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland) in a Tag Team Match.

- Ricochet def. Happy Corbin in a No DQ Match.

- Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus in a Street Fight.

