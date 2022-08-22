WWE Sunday Stunner Results (8/22/2022)

WWE held one of their Sunday Stunner live events from the Center Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada.
The results are as follows:
- GUNTHER (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship.
- Natalya def. Shotzi in a Singles Match.
- Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler def. WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Liv Morgan and Aliyah in a Tag Team Match.
- Sami Zayn def. Madcap Moss in a Singles Match.
- Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto) def. The Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland) in a Tag Team Match.
- Ricochet def. Happy Corbin in a No DQ Match.
- Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus in a Street Fight.
⚡ Jeff Jarrett No Longer Working For WWE
PWInsider is reporting that Jeff Jarrett has departed WWE and will no longer be the Senior Vice President of Live Events. WWE reports that [...]— Guy Incognito Aug 21, 2022 08:05PM
