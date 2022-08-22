WWE Sunday Stunner Results (8/22/2022)

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 22, 2022

WWE held one of their Sunday Stunner live events from the Center Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada.

The results are as follows:

- GUNTHER (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship. - Natalya def. Shotzi in a Singles Match. - Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler def. WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Liv Morgan and Aliyah in a Tag Team Match. - Sami Zayn def. Madcap Moss in a Singles Match. - Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto) def. The Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland) in a Tag Team Match. - Ricochet def. Happy Corbin in a No DQ Match. - Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus in a Street Fight.