WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
SPOILERS: AEW Dark Tapings (August 21st, 2022)
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 21, 2022
Here are your spoilers for the upcoming AEW Dark episodes from the latest taping that went down tonight, courtesy of
Wrestling Observer and @SirOwenDisney on Twitter.
AEW Dark Universal Studio Spoilers (8/21)
John Silver defeated Serpentico (w/ Luther)
Angelo Parker (w/ Matt Menard) defeated Gus De La Vega
Kiera Hogan defeated Mylo
Diamante defeated Charlette Renegade (w/ Robyn Renegade)
The Trustbusters (w/ Sonny Kiss and VSK playing the Trust Butler) defeated Logan Cruz, Hermano, & Tyshaun Price
Julia Hart defeated Vickie Dreamboat
Varsity Blondes defeated Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander
Kayla Rossi (w/ Diamond Sheik) defeated Vipress
Dante Martin defeated AR Fox
Brock Anderson (w/ Arn Anderson) defeated Tyson Maddux
The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) defeated Oliver Sawyer & Manny Lo. In a post-match interview with Tony Schiavone, Drake said he loves the Wingmen but it's time for the WorkHorsemen.
Leila Grey defeated Renee Michelle
Rush (w/ Jose The Assistant) defeated Blake Christian
Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) defeated Zuka & Alexander Moss
Emi Sakura (w/ Baliyan Akki) defeated Avery Breaux
The Trustbusters (Slim J, Parker, & Ari) defeated Mike Magnum, Marcus Kross, & GKM
Anthony Ogogo defeated Luke Curtis. Post-match, Ogogo cut a promo saying nobody wants to fight him.
Zack Clayton defeated Vary Morales
Marina Shafir defeated La Rosa Negra
Madison Rayne defeated Viva Van
KiLynn King defeated Sahara Seven
Josh Woods & Tony Nese (w/ Mark Sterling) defeated Baliyan Akki and Ryan Matthews
Sonny Kiss (w/ The Trustbusters) defeated Joe Ocasio
Matt Sydal defeated JD Drake. Post-match, Anthony Henry attacked Sydal and the the two Workhorsemen left Sydal laying.
https://wrestlr.me/78032/ Copy URL Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.