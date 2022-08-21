WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS: AEW Dark Tapings (August 21st, 2022)

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 21, 2022

Here are your spoilers for the upcoming AEW Dark episodes from the latest taping that went down tonight, courtesy of Wrestling Observer and @SirOwenDisney on Twitter.

AEW Dark Universal Studio Spoilers (8/21)

  • John Silver defeated Serpentico (w/ Luther)
  • Angelo Parker (w/ Matt Menard) defeated Gus De La Vega
  • Kiera Hogan defeated Mylo
  • Diamante defeated Charlette Renegade (w/ Robyn Renegade)
  • The Trustbusters (w/ Sonny Kiss and VSK playing the Trust Butler) defeated Logan Cruz, Hermano, & Tyshaun Price
  • Julia Hart defeated Vickie Dreamboat
  • Varsity Blondes defeated Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander
  • Kayla Rossi (w/ Diamond Sheik) defeated Vipress
  • Dante Martin defeated AR Fox
  • Brock Anderson (w/ Arn Anderson) defeated Tyson Maddux
  • The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) defeated Oliver Sawyer & Manny Lo. In a post-match interview with Tony Schiavone, Drake said he loves the Wingmen but it's time for the WorkHorsemen.
  • Leila Grey defeated Renee Michelle
  • Rush (w/ Jose The Assistant) defeated Blake Christian
  • Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) defeated Zuka & Alexander Moss
  • Emi Sakura (w/ Baliyan Akki) defeated Avery Breaux
  • The Trustbusters (Slim J, Parker, & Ari) defeated Mike Magnum, Marcus Kross, & GKM
  • Anthony Ogogo defeated Luke Curtis. Post-match, Ogogo cut a promo saying nobody wants to fight him.
  • Zack Clayton defeated Vary Morales
  • Marina Shafir defeated La Rosa Negra
  • Madison Rayne defeated Viva Van
  • KiLynn King defeated Sahara Seven
  • Josh Woods & Tony Nese (w/ Mark Sterling) defeated Baliyan Akki and Ryan Matthews
  • Sonny Kiss (w/ The Trustbusters) defeated Joe Ocasio
  • Matt Sydal defeated JD Drake. Post-match, Anthony Henry attacked Sydal and the the two Workhorsemen left Sydal laying.
Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew

