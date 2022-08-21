Tony Khan Hugged Nick Gage After Deathmatch And Thanked Him Despite Pizza Cutter Incident

Nick Gage was recently a guest on Rewind Recap, where he spoke about his deathmatch against Chris Jericho in AEW and Tony Khan's reaction to the Domino's pizza cutter incident.
“I pretty much knew everyone in the locker room. Everyone was cool as hell in that locker room. After the match [with Jericho], Tony Khan got out of his chair and … went around and high-fived me and gave me a hug and thanked me.”
Gage continued.
“I’m carving Jericho up, making him a bloody mess, and here comes a Domino’s Pizza commercial.”
