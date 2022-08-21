WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Hugged Nick Gage After Deathmatch And Thanked Him Despite Pizza Cutter Incident

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 21, 2022

Nick Gage was recently a guest on Rewind Recap, where he spoke about his deathmatch against Chris Jericho in AEW and Tony Khan's reaction to the Domino's pizza cutter incident.

“I pretty much knew everyone in the locker room. Everyone was cool as hell in that locker room. After the match [with Jericho], Tony Khan got out of his chair and … went around and high-fived me and gave me a hug and thanked me.”

Gage continued.

“I’m carving Jericho up, making him a bloody mess, and here comes a Domino’s Pizza commercial.”

Source: WrestlingInc.com
Tags: #aew #nick gage #chris jericho #tony khan

