WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Bobby Fulton Doing Better Following Hospitalization

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 21, 2022

Bobby Fulton Doing Better Following Hospitalization

Following the unfortunate news of Bobby Fulton being hospitalized for double pneumonia and sepsis, we finally have some good news to report!

Bobby Fulton is doing well, and is expected to get out of the hospital this Tuesday.

He announced this in a tweet, which you can read below.


Tags: #wwe #bobby fulton

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78029/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer