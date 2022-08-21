Bobby Fulton Doing Better Following Hospitalization

Following the unfortunate news of Bobby Fulton being hospitalized for double pneumonia and sepsis, we finally have some good news to report!
Bobby Fulton is doing well, and is expected to get out of the hospital this Tuesday.
He announced this in a tweet, which you can read below.
I’m feeling better, I’ll be out of the hospital Tuesday hopefully— Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) August 22, 2022
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com