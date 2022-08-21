WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jeff Jarrett No Longer Working For WWE

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 21, 2022

PWInsider is reporting that Jeff Jarrett has departed WWE and will no longer be the Senior Vice President of Live Events.

WWE reports that Jarrett exited the position last week, with multiple sources confirming the news.

It is believed by some that he finished up on Friday, but that isn’t certain yet.

Jarrett returned to WWE in May to take over live events in the SVP position after having worked from 2019 to 2021 as a producer in the company. The reasons for his exit are currently unknown.

Jarrett most recently wrestled at Starrcast V, having competed alongside Jay Lethal against Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo in Ric Flair's final match.

Source: pwinsiderelite.com
Tags: #wwe #jeff jarrett

