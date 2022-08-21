WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kurt Angle Recalls Drinking Curdled Milk With The Rock

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 21, 2022

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recalled an in-ring segment where he and The Rock drank cartons of milk back on an August 2001 edition of WWE SmackDown.

During the segment, Angle tosses The Rock a carton of milk, which they both drank. However Angle reveals the milk had been sitting in a hot room for days and became curdled!

“True story!!!! After our match, I offered @therock a carton of milk as a friendly gesture but neither did The Rock nor I knew the milk was sitting in a hot room for days! It was sour as F#CK and the milk curdled into a cottage cheese texture. As you can see The Rock spit it out!”

Tags: #wwe #kurt angle #the rock #smackdown

