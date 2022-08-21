Kurt Angle Recalls Drinking Curdled Milk With The Rock

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recalled an in-ring segment where he and The Rock drank cartons of milk back on an August 2001 edition of WWE SmackDown.

During the segment, Angle tosses The Rock a carton of milk, which they both drank. However Angle reveals the milk had been sitting in a hot room for days and became curdled!

“True story!!!! After our match, I offered @therock a carton of milk as a friendly gesture but neither did The Rock nor I knew the milk was sitting in a hot room for days! It was sour as F#CK and the milk curdled into a cottage cheese texture. As you can see The Rock spit it out!”

