WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Ruby Soho Speaks On How Much Time She Has Left In The Ring

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 21, 2022

Ruby Soho Speaks On How Much Time She Has Left In The Ring

Ruby Soho was recently part of a Q&A session at Galaxycon, where she spoke about how much time she thinks she has left in the wrestling industry.

"These last couple years are the first years that I have, not like thought about retiring anytime soon or anything, but it's been about 12 years that I've been doing this and I feel it a lot more. It takes a lot more for me to recover from matches than it used to. After each one, I'm hurting a little bit more. It's just gotten me to start thinking about life after wrestling, which before, I had blinders on, 'this is what I'm doing.' I'm not necessarily preparing for it, but I also want to know my interests outside of this. This will still always be the driving force behind everything that I'm doing right now and I love it more than anything and I'm going to keep doing it as long as my body will allow me, but I'm held together with tooth picks and bubble gum at this point [laughs]. I think I have more years behind me than ahead of me, but I'm going to do this for as long as I can."

 

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #ruby soho

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78023/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer