Tenille Dashwood Has Departed IMPACT Wrestling

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 21, 2022

For the last three years, Tenille Dashwood has been a staple of IMPACT Wrestling since her departure from WWE, where she was known as Emma.

Earlier this week, IMPACT Wrestling quietly removed Dashwood from their roster page on their website. PWInsider reports that Dashwood’s departure was confirmed by sources within the company. Her recent loss to Masha Slamovich on TV was to serve as her exit while putting over a new talent on the way out of the company.

On Twitter, Dashwood tweeted the definition of the word "free agent."

Source: PWInsider.com
Tags: #impact #tenille dashwood

