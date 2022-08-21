WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Adam Page Reveals His Pro-Wrestling Mount Rushmore

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 21, 2022

Adam Page Reveals His Pro-Wrestling Mount Rushmore

AEW Superstar and former World Champion Adam Page was involved in a panel at GalaxyCon where he revealed his picks for his pro wrestling “Mount Rushmore”, which included Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Ric Flair. 

Joinking about a Mount Rushmore featuring himself, he said “Four of me,” then added “No, I don’t know. That’s a tough question because I feel so far removed from that being something that I think about.”

Revealing his four picks:

“I guess Hulk Hogan obviously would have to be there, and I guess Ric Flair would have to be there. Maybe The Rock — I don’t know … Definitely probably those three and then someone else who has a greater impact than I am considering currently. Probably, maybe ‘Stone Cold’, I don’t know.”

Read more AEW news:

CM Punk Calls AEW Run The Best Year Of His Professional Career

CM Punk is celebrating one year in AEW with a post on Instagram: One year ago began the best year of my professional career. Too many gre [...]

— Guy Incognito Aug 20, 2022 11:40PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #adam page

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78020/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer