Adam Page Reveals His Pro-Wrestling Mount Rushmore

AEW Superstar and former World Champion Adam Page was involved in a panel at GalaxyCon where he revealed his picks for his pro wrestling “Mount Rushmore”, which included Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Ric Flair.

Joinking about a Mount Rushmore featuring himself, he said “Four of me,” then added “No, I don’t know. That’s a tough question because I feel so far removed from that being something that I think about.”

Revealing his four picks:

“I guess Hulk Hogan obviously would have to be there, and I guess Ric Flair would have to be there. Maybe The Rock — I don’t know … Definitely probably those three and then someone else who has a greater impact than I am considering currently. Probably, maybe ‘Stone Cold’, I don’t know.”

