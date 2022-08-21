Here's What Trish Stratus Got Up To During The WWE Live Event On August 20

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus appeared during Saturday’s WWE Live event in Kingston, Ontario, Canada.
During the show, Theory wanted to take a trademark selfie with Stratus, but the former Women’s Champion brought out Kevin Owens who delivered a stunner to Theory. Owens and Stratus then took selfies with Theory after the attack.
Later in the night, Alexa Bliss and Asuka ran down to make the save after Bayley and Dakota Kai attacked Bianca Belair during her match with IYO SKY. Stratus tweeted:
Looks like we took CONTROL of the situation huh @itsBayleyWWE @ImKingKota @shirai_io?? #WWEKingston https://t.co/HDshFiKJaV— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) August 21, 2022
Stratus has been announced for Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network.
