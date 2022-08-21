WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Here's What Trish Stratus Got Up To During The WWE Live Event On August 20

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 21, 2022

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus appeared during Saturday’s WWE Live event in Kingston, Ontario, Canada.

During the show, Theory wanted to take a trademark selfie with Stratus, but the former Women’s Champion brought out Kevin Owens who delivered a stunner to Theory. Owens and Stratus then took selfies with Theory after the attack.

Later in the night, Alexa Bliss and Asuka ran down to make the save after Bayley and Dakota Kai attacked Bianca Belair during her match with IYO SKY. Stratus tweeted:

Stratus has been announced for Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network.

