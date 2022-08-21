WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results - August 20, 2022

WWE hosted Saturday Night’s Main Event in Kingston, Ontario live on Saturday. Check out full results from the event below:
- Alexa Bliss & Asuka def. Dakota Kai & Bayley (w/ Io Sky)
- Finn Balor (w/ Damian Priest) def. Mustafa Ali
- WWE 24/7 Title: Dana Brooke def. Nikki ASH and Tamina Snuka
- Theory def. Dolph Ziggler. Afterward, Theory is confronted and given a stunner by Kevin Owens.
- The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy
- WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair def. Io Sky (w/ Bayley) via DQ after Dakota Kai and Bayley commit interference.
- Street Fight: Riddle def. Seth Rollins
Both @trishstratuscom and @FightOwensFight indulge Theory’s selfie request!!! #wwekingston #KevinOwens #trishstratus pic.twitter.com/u33cZGcxJR— Tomm (@TQSherwood) August 21, 2022
Unreal time. Couldn’t be more thankful to be here. #wwekingston pic.twitter.com/mh0dx5KXWF— Tomm (@TQSherwood) August 21, 2022
Now that was fun! Thanks Kingston!! #WWEKingston https://t.co/yxedRauWVf— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) August 21, 2022
