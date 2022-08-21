WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results - August 20, 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 21, 2022

WWE hosted Saturday Night’s Main Event in Kingston, Ontario live on Saturday. Check out full results from the event below:

- Alexa Bliss & Asuka def. Dakota Kai & Bayley (w/ Io Sky)

- Finn Balor (w/ Damian Priest) def. Mustafa Ali

- WWE 24/7 Title: Dana Brooke def. Nikki ASH and Tamina Snuka

- Theory def. Dolph Ziggler. Afterward, Theory is confronted and given a stunner by Kevin Owens.

- The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy

- WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair def. Io Sky (w/ Bayley) via DQ after Dakota Kai and Bayley commit interference.

- Street Fight: Riddle def. Seth Rollins

