NXT 2.0 Live Event Results - August 20, 2022

NXT hosted live event in Venice, FL on Saturday. Check out the full event results below:
- Joe Coffey def. Malik Blade. Gallus takes down Blade and Edris Enofe post-match, with a save made by NXT Tag Team Champions the Creed Brothers.
- NXT Women’s Tag Team Title: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance def. Arianna Grace & Kiana James
- Cameron Grimes def. Javier Bernal
- Tony D’Angelo & Stacks def. Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward
- Apollo Crews def. Grayson Waller
- Wes Lee def. Joe Gacy
- NXT North American Championship: Carmelo Hayes def. Hank Walker
- NXT Women’s Championship: Mandy Rose def. Ivy Nile and Cora Jade
You got to love @WWE_MandyRose #nxtvenice pic.twitter.com/f3byIjQMm3— Rusty Morris (@rmorris76) August 21, 2022
Had a great time at #NXTVenice tonight. Here’s a few pictures I took of @WWE_MandyRose in the main event. pic.twitter.com/OqWEMZp1P0— Big Chris Spirito ❤️✌🏻💪🏻 (@BigChrisSpirito) August 21, 2022
