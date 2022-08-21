WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

NXT 2.0 Live Event Results - August 20, 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 21, 2022

NXT 2.0 Live Event Results - August 20, 2022

NXT hosted live event in Venice, FL on Saturday. Check out the full event results below:

- Joe Coffey def. Malik Blade. Gallus takes down Blade and Edris Enofe post-match, with a save made by NXT Tag Team Champions the Creed Brothers.

- NXT Women’s Tag Team Title: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance def. Arianna Grace & Kiana James

- Cameron Grimes def. Javier Bernal

- Tony D’Angelo & Stacks def. Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward

- Apollo Crews def. Grayson Waller

- Wes Lee def. Joe Gacy

- NXT North American Championship: Carmelo Hayes def. Hank Walker

- NXT Women’s Championship: Mandy Rose def. Ivy Nile and Cora Jade

Source: angelfire.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78017/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer