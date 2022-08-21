GCW Hope 2 Die Full Results - August 20, 2022

Game Changer Wrestling hosted Hope 2 Die event in Atlanta on Saturday. Check out the complete results from the event below:
- Nick Wayne def. Joe Lando
- Billie Starkz def. B-Boy
- GCW Extreme Championship Match: Cole Radrick def. Brett Ison
- Blake Christian def. Masha Slamovich
- Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) def. Charli Evans and Everett Connors
- Scramble Match: Rico Gonzalez def. Bobby Flaco, Hunter Drake, Sean Campbell, Brogan Finlay and Terry Yaki
- Jordan Oliver def. Anthony Henry
- Alex Colon def. Hunter Freeman
- Allie Katch, EFFY and Dark Sheik def. Los Mazisos (Jimmy Lloyd, Ciclope and Miedo Extremo)
.@newagepunisher crucifix bombs Billie Starkz into the metal fencing!#GCWHope2Die @GCWrestling_— Rob (@HeyyImRob) August 21, 2022
▶️https://t.co/Xklt56GJWu pic.twitter.com/ED45NRgP5i
Dive to the outside from @Brogan_finlay!#GCWHope2Die @GCWrestling_— Rob (@HeyyImRob) August 21, 2022
▶️https://t.co/Xklt56GJWu pic.twitter.com/InNIdeG3uH
OH MY F*CKING GOD! #GCWHope2Die pic.twitter.com/HcgsaSCuNK— Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net (@Casshooole) August 21, 2022
