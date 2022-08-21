WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
GCW Hope 2 Die Full Results - August 20, 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 21, 2022

Game Changer Wrestling hosted Hope 2 Die event in Atlanta on Saturday. Check out the complete results from the event below:

- Nick Wayne def. Joe Lando

- Billie Starkz def. B-Boy

- GCW Extreme Championship Match: Cole Radrick def. Brett Ison

- Blake Christian def. Masha Slamovich

- Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) def. Charli Evans and Everett Connors

- Scramble Match: Rico Gonzalez def. Bobby Flaco, Hunter Drake, Sean Campbell, Brogan Finlay and Terry Yaki

- Jordan Oliver def. Anthony Henry

- Alex Colon def. Hunter Freeman

- Allie Katch, EFFY and Dark Sheik def. Los Mazisos (Jimmy Lloyd, Ciclope and Miedo Extremo)

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #gcw #game changer wrestling #hope 2 die #results

