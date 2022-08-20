WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
IMPACT Wrestling Action Figure Line Announced For 2023

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 20, 2022

IMPACT Wrestling fans rejoice: there's a new action figure line coming.

Back when they were known as TNA, they had a few stints with toys. Jeff Jarrett once spoke in an interview about their six-sided ring toy being the only one that had corporate store interest due to it's odd design. Now, IMPACT has another chance at the toy market.

Partnering with Chella Toys, there is a line of action figures coming out that will include Moose, Edwards, Jordynne Grace, and Deonna Purrazzo in 2023.

Official tweet below.


