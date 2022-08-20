WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

A Rare Photo Of Former WWE Women's Champion Sable Surfaces Online

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 20, 2022

A Rare Photo Of Former WWE Women's Champion Sable Surfaces Online

Former women’s champion Sable (Rena Lesnar) has kept a low profile since her WWE departure in 2004. Rena has been married to WWE veteran Brock Lesnar since 2006, they have two sons named Turk (born 2009) and Duke (born 2010).

A rare photo of Sable aged 55 has surfaced via Instagram user @BrockLesnarPic which shows Brock and Rena together in a photo taken in the last year. Check out the photo below:


Tags: #wwe #brock lesnar #sable

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78011/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer