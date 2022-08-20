WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
One Of The Reasons WWE Wants TV-14 Rating For Television Broadcasts

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 20, 2022

WWE programming moving back to a TV-14 rating has long been rumored, however despite a number of top sources claiming it will happen WWE has yet to make the change.

During an audio show on F4WOnline.com, Bryan Alvarez explained on of the reason WWE wants the TV-14 rating to return. During NXT Heatwave, a number of fan chants were muted but they would be allowed under a TV-PG rating:

"Honestly one of the reasons that they wanted to go TV-14 was because they're sick of having to edit out these chants" noted Alvarez.

