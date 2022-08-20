WWE Friday Night SmackDown [8/19/2022] Results

Due to unforseen internet problems, your SmackDown results are a little bit late this week. All apologies, but here they are: courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan @ Rajah.com

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (August 19, 2022): Centre Bell - Montreal, Canada

Welcome to Montreal, Quebec, Canada--and SmackDown Episode #1200!

April 29th, 1999--the very first SmackDown taped in New Haven, Connecticut--is referenced as Michael Cole and Pat McAfee hype SmackDown's 1200th episode tonight! We're reminded of a little bit of history and McAfee reminds Cole he was only 19ish years old when SmackDown debuted. Ronda Rousey makes her way out and interrupts the festivities, hopping on the mic!

Ronda Rouses the Police

Ronda enters the ring to the surprise of Cole & McAfee. Rousey takes on a anti-hero type role, demanding that WWE Officials come out, lift her suspension, and let her fight. She refuses to leave until she hears from them and tells them to hurry up, adding "chop-chop!" WWE Official Adam Pearce and three security staff make their way out. Pearce respectfully asks Rousey to please leave the ring peacefully as he can't just lift her suspension. The crowd boos Pearce and cheers Ronda, then chants for her. Rousey states last week she chose to lose peacefully but this week, "Pearce, don't make me choose violence!" Security approach the ring and Rousey readies-up for a fight. Rousey drops both with arm bars and takes down two more who enter the ring. She threatens an arm bar and to break an official's arm as Pearce pleads for her to stop. The guard begs for her to not and, instead, she violently assaults the guard! She approaches Pearce and two Canadian Police--sadly, no, no Mounties!--show up and talk to her. The Antifa-elements of the crowd chants "break their arms" and the cops arrest her, taking her to the back. Rousey insults both cops then chooses to criticize Adam Pearce who may or may not suffer Alopecia like Jada Pinkett-Smith, and is taken off by the police before, presumably, Will Smith can show up. A vehicle arrives and the crowd goes wild as "The Tribal Chief," Roman Reigns, arrives! We go to break!

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, Round One Match: Toxic Attraction vs Natalya & Sonya Deville

The winning duo will advance to take on the team of Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah; note that the originally scheduled Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark were substituted out hours before tonight's program due to an undisclosed injury and have been replaced with Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. For you non-NXT viewers, they're two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champions and, alongside NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose, form the dominant trio known as Toxic Attraction that has ruled the women's roster in NXT all year long. Gigi Dolin is the redhead and was known as Priscilla Kelly on the indies; Jacy Jayne's mostly known for her run in NXT and brief period in Shine Wrestling. There's your random facts for the week. Carrying on. Bayley, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky make their way back and we get the reunion we've all been waiting for--Bayley and Michael Cole! She taunts Cole as she reminds him she's back on SmackDown, and in his way, for the first time since before her injury! We get a video introducing the viewing audience to Toxic Attraction and Cole & McAfee hype the heck out of everyone tonight it seems. We also get a recap of the tournament--Bliss & Asuka face Kai & Sky in semi-finals and, as mentioned, the winning team tonight faces Rodriguez & Aliyah. Deville and Natalya, the main-roster veterans, take the first lead over the two-time NXT champions as commentary babbles on. Jacy & Gigi rally, however, sending us to a break as the NXT duo take their first lead of the match! When we return, Toxic Attraction shift their lead to their opponents and Nattie gets the home-country treatment as she begins her comeback sequence, culminating with a Sharpshooter attempt that has the crowd on its feet! The "last graduate of the Hart Dungeon" fires it up but, ultimately, Toxic Attraction hold on to steal the win away and piss off the "hometown crowd.'

Your Winners and ADVANCING to the Semi-Finals, Toxic Attraction!

Maximum Male Models Presents...

Max Dupri (fka LA Knight/Eli Drake), Maxxine Dupri (fka Sofia Cromwell), ma.çé and mån.sôör are out to do a segment but are immediately interrupted by Hit Row. Max informs them that they are not Maximum Male Models material, causing Hit Row to attack and chase them from the ring to set up...

Hit Row Presents: A Music Performance

Well, guess we can't blame Vince for all the stupid shit, eh? They rap their theme for about two and a half minutes, end with pyro and a break. Their harmonics...no. It does not exist.

Video Promo: Karrion Kross and Scarlett

Kross & Scarlett explained that Kross' issue with Drew McIntyre is that, like Reigns, McIntyre is a chosen one--he was chosen to be the next big thing. Kross would repeatedly tell McIntyre in the vignette that "they" chose wrong, were wrong, and Kross is back to fix that.

Fatal 5-Way Intercontinental Contender's Match: Ricochet, Madcap Moss, Happy Corbin, Sheamus, Sami Zayn

This match is coming up after this break! When we return, we get our entrances with Sheamus getting the second-biggest pop for them all--with Canadian Sami Zayn absolutely getting a hero's welcome. Cole makes a snide comment later, stating Montreal folk love "kiss-asses" because they're backing fellow Canadian Zayn. Rude! After entrances and praise for the upcoming title shot against Gunther, we get things started. Our opponents tend to change pairings pretty frequently. Sheamus, much like the Viking Raiders as of late, is praised as having improved in his viciousness and aggression. Inside the ring, Corbin dominates throughout much of the match. The crowd stays hot for Sami the entire match, and Corbin takes his time focusing on Moss, then Ricochet in the ring. Sami attempts to enter and Corbin blocks him with a huge forearm blast, and Cole states Corbin reminded him of El Generico! Corbin continues to dominate Ricochet in the ring until Sheamus hits the ring, refreshed after previously being rammed into the barricade by Moss. The two bulls slug it out and again, Corbin maintains control with a back drop! Moss enters the fray as Ricochet starts a comeback sequence and falls victim to it. Ricochet drops an entering Sami with a kick--again, the hometown hero is denied entry and again the crowd is livid--the nearly pulls off the upset over Moss. We see Sheamus tending to a reddened left outer leg before he enters the ring and starts to slug it out with Moss. The crowd again wills Sami Zayn to his feet. Sami enters after Sheamus hits the Irish Curse backbreaker on Moss, just in time to eat one himself and get another stiff boo from the crowd. We see a close-up of Sheamus, who's got welts, scratches and marks all over his body.

Sheamus mocks Gunther's standing-salute before delivering the Ten Beats of the Bodhran to Moss, the crowd counting in time with the Irish Ace (yeah yeah, shoosh)! Sheamus fires off another Ten Beats to Corbin, only to be interrupted by Ricochet at the end. Sheamus, however, is happy to position Ricochet and give him seventeen beats of the Bodhran! Damn! He just dumps Ricochet's lifeless form to ht side, exits the ring and rolls Sami in. The crowd knows more beats are coming and boo loudly, but Sami counters with a neckbreaker! Sami sends a charging Corbin over the top rope by dropping down and yanking the rope, then hits a top con giro to wipe out Corbin and Sheamus! The crowd are on their feet and flipping the fuck out as Sami fires up! Sami hits the ring and uses a Michinoku Driver to stop a charging Ricochet for a close cover. Sami looks for Helluva Kick but Madcap intercepts; Sami with a Blue Thunder Bomb counter for a 2.9! The crowd are going bonkers! Zayn ascends the turnbuckle sand Ricochet attempts to stop; Zayn fight shim off to a pop!

Sheamus encroaches on Zayn, still up on the turnbuckles, and gets boos as he lays into Zayn. Sheamus looks for the White Noise off the middle rope! Sami rolls through and out of the ring, apparently not taking all of it. Ricochet attacks a shocked Sheamus; Moss takes down Ricochet and Moss; Ricochet takes a turn on both men as Sami limps up the ramp, having his shoulder attended to. Sheamus plants Madcap and Ricochet as Corbin enters. Corbin with a Deep Six! Ricochet with a missile dropkick! This match is now a Fatal 4-Way as an injured Sami Zayn is shown to the back and we go to break! We return and we're informed by McAfee that, as we enter twenty minutes into this match, Zayn's still in the back. It is currently believed that Sami Zayn may be injured--we'll find out in a bit I'm sure, but he no-sold a signature and left the ring pronto. Corbin takes control as we return, firing off a Deep Six and an End of Days while nearly pulling off the upset over Ricochet. Corbin, rocking a "dad bod" after removing his shirt--and we mean a uh, out of shape "dad bod"--starts to slug it out with Sheamus.

Sheamus uses a clothesline to send Corbin out of the ring. Madcap attempts to roll up Sheamus and gets a two, but runs into a rising knee that nearly secures the win for Sheamus. The crowd again starts to chant for the injured Sami, still in the back, and Sheamus posts up in the corner. Sheamus signals for the Brogue Kick but Madcap counters with a pancake Urinage! Ricochet hits a Recoil to Moss, sending him out of the ring! Ricochet positions on the top turnbuckle and connects with a Shooting Star Press that McAfee calls "shades of Kidman" haha. Sami Zayn makes his way out, holding his injured arm, and gets a MASSIVE pop again! The crowd is back into this and on their feet as Sami uses a one-arm Exploder Suplex to drop Ricochet! Zayn positions for the Helluva Kick and connects! Zayn covers! Zayn is dragged out by Corbin right at two! The crowd is livid once again with Fatty Corbin! The crowd loudly chants "Asshole" as Corbin looks to put away Ricochet. Sheamus enters the ring from out of nowhere and hits the Brogue Kick to pick up the win! Sheamus advances to Cardiff in an effort to win his first ever Intercontinental Championship! TWO WEEKS FROM TOMORROW!

Your Winner and NEW Number One Contender, Sheamus!

The Viking Raiders & Ubisoft Present: Viking Funeral for the New Day

A pre-recorded video aired in which the Viking Raiders had a very historically-inaccurate Viking "funeral" for the New Day. They stated they respect the New Day but the New Day didn't heed the warnings "and now Valhalla awaits" the New Day. I don't think these are real vikings, they should see Valhalla as a good place to visit. The conclude the pointless segment by burning New Day merch and announced "it will be the dawn of a new viking day." As the merch burned, we were treated to clips of the New Day "Injured" as if it's some viking voodoo going on. Okay.

Singles Main Event Match: SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan vs Shotzi

We get a brief interview with Shotzi and Liz before the match, during which Liv again references to her Cardiff opponent--Shayna Baszler--as a Rousey knock-off. (Pfft, Ronda wishes she were half as good in the ring as Shayna!) Shotzi takes a commanding lead, focusing her attacks on the previously-injured left arm of Morgan. Morgan has keno tape on her left elbow, inside and right, and weathers through as Shotzi continues to focus on the arm. A few short moments and too much smack-talk later, however, sees Shotzi fail to prevent an ObLIVion to pick up the quick win!

Your Winner, SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan!

Post-Match Beatdown: Shayna Baszler Attacks Liv!

Before Morgan can properly celebrate, Baszler attacks! Baszler talks smack, threatening to break Morgan's arm in addition to taking her championship, all while abusing the champ. These two clash two weeks from tomorrow night in our first UK premium live event and our first stadium event there in decades.

Undisputed Championship Face-to-Face Meeting: Drew McIntyre & Roman Reigns

With the Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, two weeks from tomorrow night, it's time to get to our final segment of the night! Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns makes his way out to a decent pop, and alone, as we're treated to clips from SummerSlam that explain Paul Heyman's absence--the Beast Incarnate got a hold of the Wise Man.Our final update will be coming in minutes! The crowd pops as Roman demands they acknowledge him, and they split the acknowledgement between cheers and boos as the crowd loves them some Tribal Chief! Romans states he knows he's not out here every whee, and wants to address some things. He states if anybody ever comes out and states they're the face of the company, that they're the main event, and that they carry the company on their back--"Drew McIntyre," he denotes specifically, before adding "you're lying!" There's only one man who can say that they're the face of this company, there's only one man who can say they're the main event, not a main eventer, the main event and there's only one man that carries this company on his back and that is...Roman Reigns!" He reminds us that he is the man of his word, and what he says has substance here "so I don't have to say anything face-to-face with Drew because he's beneath me!"

That insult draws out the Scottish Psychopath-turned-Socttish Warrior, Drew McIntyre! Drew tells Roman that he's wanted to say some things to him but Roman's never here. He states that Roman doesn't defend the titles as they should and claims he doesn't deserve the titles. Big boos. Roman takes offense and Drew beaks it down, claiming that Roman needed the Bloodline to win the title sand keep them. HE states no one can take down the Bloodline because they're G.D.D. mode, but Roman's just a man--and Drew sees fear in his eyes. Drew boasts that there's not a man alive that Drew McIntyre cannot tear apart with his bare hands, then threatens to do so at Cardiff and take the titles. He points out it's a unique opportunity since Roman's alone in the building, strips off his shirt, and wants a fight! Roman all but shrugs and the two start to slug it out!

The Champ battles McIntyre into the corner; Drew uses big rights to fight out of the corner and fires off a belly-to-belly suplex to send the champ reeling! Drew sets up a Claymore but Reigns is saved as Sami Zayn shows up to take the hit! Roman hits the Superman Punch on Drew, then positions for a Spear! The crowd cheers "oo-ah" with Roman but McIntyre counters the Spear with a Claymore! The Champ's sent to Claymore Country! McIntyre hoists the titles above a fallen Roman as Cole hypes the vulnerability of the champ with the Bloodline isn't around! We fade to black with McIntyre over the fallen champ, belts raised high!