WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Clash At The Castle Set To Air On UK TV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 20, 2022

WWE Clash At The Castle Set To Air On UK TV

BT Sport has announced that WWE Clash At The Castle will air on television in the United Kingdom on September 3. The huge event will take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, the first UK WWE stadium show since SummerSlam 1992.

The premium live event will air on BT Sport 2 in the UK as well as the WWE Network and Peacock.

Read more WWE news:

Goldberg Reveals Why He Never Faced "Stone Cold" Steve Austin In A Match

Bill Goldberg was recently a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he was asked about why he and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin never had a match in 20 [...]

— Guy Incognito Aug 19, 2022 04:00PM

Tags: #wwe #clash at the castle #bt sport

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78006/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer