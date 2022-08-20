Pro Wrestling Legend Bobby Fulton Hospitalized

Bobby Fulton has been hospitalized.

According to the statement from his son, the legendary pro wrestler is being treated for sepsis and double pneumonia:

"Came back home to NC for the weekend with dad, an hour out had to rush him to the hospital. They've pronounced that dad is sepsis and has double pneumonia! Please keep him in your prayers thanks! -Dillon"

Fulton has also been battling throat cancer in recent years.

WNS sends out our best wishes to Fulton and his family.

Read more news on WNS: