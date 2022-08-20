WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Pro Wrestling Legend Bobby Fulton Hospitalized

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 20, 2022

Pro Wrestling Legend Bobby Fulton Hospitalized

Bobby Fulton has been hospitalized.

According to the statement from his son, the legendary pro wrestler is being treated for sepsis and double pneumonia:

"Came back home to NC for the weekend with dad, an hour out had to rush him to the hospital. They've pronounced that dad is sepsis and has double pneumonia! Please keep him in your prayers thanks! -Dillon"

Fulton has also been battling throat cancer in recent years.

WNS sends out our best wishes to Fulton and his family.

Read more news on WNS:

Another Former WWE Superstar Seemingly Returning

During Friday's WWE SmackDown, a "Viking Funeral" segment aired.  During the video segment, Erick, Ivar, and an unnamed woman were see [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 20, 2022 06:46AM


Tags: #wwe #wcw #bobby fulton

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78005/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer