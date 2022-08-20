WWE Announces Monday Night RAW Return for Trish Stratus

Monday’s RAW will air live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be appearing on the episode as announced by WWE on Friday.

As recently reported, Stratus was previously announced for this weekend's WWE live events, Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, August 20 from Leon’s Centre in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, and the Sunday’s Stunner event on Sunday, August 21 from Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, Canada.

Below is the updated line up for Monday's RAW:

- WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus returns to RAW in her hometown

- WWE Hall of Famer Edge returns to near his hometown to face Damian Priest

- Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in a tournament match for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. The winners will advance to the finals to face the winners of the August 26 SmackDown match with Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Toxic Attraction.