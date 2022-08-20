AEW Rampage Full Recap (August 19, 2022)

It’s Friday, you know what that means! After what was a powder-keg episode of Dynamite on Wednesday, we turn towards the damp squib that is AEW Rampage. Still the fastest hour in all of pro-wrestling but when it comes to card quality and star power, it’s hard to argue that Rampage is a b-show if not a c-show. But I digress, we have four matches set for tonight and one of which I’m very much looking forward to so let’s waste no more time. The commentary team for the start of the show is Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho, JR and Excalibur so let’s get straight to the wrestling!

Claudio Castagnoli Promo

Tonight’s show begins with a little bit of star power as Claudio Castagnoli comes out with Wheeler Yuta and a microphone in hand to start the show. Claudio has a moment with Ricky the Dragon Steamboat on his way to the ring. Both men wear their ROH championships as Claudio begins to speak. He says it’s great to be the ROH World Champion but it feels better tonight because Steamboat is here to see him as World Champion. Castagnoli says he would feel more comfortable defending his title rather than talking so offers an open challenge for next week.

Out comes Dustin Rhodes of all people to accept and Rhodes addresses Claudio on his way down to the ring and he covets the title Claudio has and he wants to be champion. Claudio puts Dustin over despite the fact he never has been a World Champion and accepts the challenge so that match should be fantastic!

Ortiz & Ruby Soho Interview

Ruby and Ortiz are going to team up to get revenge on Sammy & Tay, challenging them to a mixed title match.

Swerve in our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) defeated Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) via Pinfall (5:48) to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships

We begin our in-ring action with a tag team championship match! The bell rings and we get Keith Lee starting off with Marq Quen but Isiah tags himself in and squares up to Keith. Lee tries to Beell Kassidy like he did in his debut match for AEW but Isiah lands on his feet this time and comes back at one half of the champs with body shots. Keith Lee wears some strikes then drops Kassidy with a double hand chop. Keith lee brings Swerve in with the tag and he begins to take over until Kassidy fights back and Quen tries to help him with a literal flying nothing. The distraction helps Isiah hit a Hurricanrana to send Swerve to the outside and Kassidy follows him with the Tornado over the top rope to send us to break. Private Party isolate Swerve in their corner and exchange tags.

When we return, Quen has Swerve on the top rope but Strickland fires up with foot stomps to Quen before Keith gets the tag to run wild on both Isiah and Marq. He tosses them around the ring like empty tracksuits with both men getting Beelled before Kassidy is turned inside-out by a lariat but still kicks out a two! Kassidy manages to bring Quen in after an enzuigiri gives him a moment to do so but Quen is immediately pounced by Keith and has to also kick out at two to stay alive. Keith laughs and brings Swerve in and he tries the running heel kick, landing it flush and Quen kicks out again! Swerve has to pull out the JML driver which is a One-Winged Angel variant to get the win but its effective and this was a lot of fun.

The two teams show respect to each other with handshakes after a good battle.

The Factory Interview

The Factory are playing dominos and cards simultaneously with former Sammy’s vlog champion, Charlie Ramon, when Lexy Nair interrupts to ask about Powerhouse Hobbs. Hobbs turns up at this point and flips the table. Hobbs chastises QT for not dealing with Ricky last week but QT assures him he will get it done.

Hook defeated Zack Clayton via Submission (0:14) to retain the FTW Championship

Zack Clayton gets his cheap local heat on his way to the ring. Hook follows him and he suits a title in his hand. El Diablo Guapo heads down the ramp and into the ring. The bell rings and Hook ducks a shot and locks in the Redrum for the fastest win in AEW history since Kenny Omega beat Sonny Kiss. Job done. Hook retains.

JAS Promo

Matt Menard and Angelo Parker are backstage. Menard congratulates Hook on his win but suggests that Hook wants a taste. Angelo Parker suggest a Sports Entertainer should be FTW champ.

Billy Gunn Interview

Lexy Nair asks Billy about his sons attacking him so Billy says it’s time to spank his kids with The Acclaimed

Buddy Matthews w/ Julia Hart defeated Serpentico via Pinfall (1:10)

We get a standby match because Hook killed Zack Clayton so quick. Buddy Matthews heads out with Julia Hart at his side and his victim/opponent is already in the ring in the form of Serpentico. The Snakeman gets a Shotgun Dropkick from Matthews to take him down early and then Buddy attacks him with kicks when he rolls out of the ring. Back between the ropes, Matthews counters a Hurricanrana with a Buckle Bomb then lands a Knee Strike and his impressive looking Neckbreaker to get the win.

Before Buddy can celebrate, Miro’s music hits and out comes The Redeemer holding the mask of Malakai Black. Buddy runs at him on the ramp and the two brawl with Miro getting the advantage until Julia Hart distracts him briefly. Not long enough though as Miro beats Buddy down between the ropes. Buddy does fight back one last time but Miro’s thrust kick soon puts an end to that.

Britt Baker Interview

Britt says her, Jamie and Rebel are leaving because they aren’t on the PPV. Lexy points out that they’re not top ranked and Rebel kicks her out of the shot to take over. Britt says she’s right but she can’t wait to see ThunderStorm implode at All Out.

Athena defeated Penelope Ford via Pinfall (5:40)

Penelope Ford heads down to the ring for her first TV match in a while. Athena follows her down the ramp and the match begins with a lock up. Athena backs Penelope down but Ford comes back with a Shoulder Tackle and Athena kips back up. The Fallen Goddess offers her chin to Penelope but then dodges two strikes from Ford and turns the third into an Arm Drag. Penelope fights back with a splash in the corner but Athena comes back with a rising knee strike. Penelope goes for her somersault back elbow but Athena catches her, Penelope elbows her way out then sends Athena into the ropes and hits her back with a dropkick! Penelope goes for her cool little knee strike over the top rope to send us to break. Penelope stays on top and takes Athena back into the ring where she lays in some strikes and begins to dominate the match. She shuts Athena down in the corner when she fights back then lands her Somersault Back Elbow. Athena lands an Uppercut to come back and gets a nice roll up for two. She lands a beautiful thrust kick before Penelope drops her with a cutter before the Blackout.

Once we return, Athena launches at Penelope on the outside and dropkicks her into the barricades right in front of Ford’s husband, Kip Sabian. Back into the ring both women go and Athena goes up top and lands her best O-Face to date in AEW to get the victory and remains undefeated.

After the match, Kiera Hogan & Leila Grey jump Athea from behind to attack her before Jade emerges onto the rampway with Stokely Hathaway. Stokely hands Jade a sledgehammer and she proceeds to destroy the wings that Athena wears on her entrance. Jade then turns her attention to Athena and heads to the ring but Athena gets away from Hogan and Grey before Jade gets there. Athena fights back one on three but Jade drops her with the Sledgehammer.

CM Punk vs Jon Moxley Video Package

This match gives me anxiety in the best way possible. I can’t wait till Wednesday.

Ricky Starks vs Powerhouse Hobbs Video Package

Next week, Ricky promises he has a whole lot to say.

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

I’m getting déjà vu from last week, especially as Ari Daivari interrupts Mark Henry to get the first word in. He laughs at Orange for last week (even though Orange won) and says Trustbusters will be the trios champs. Best Friends retort and AEW even let Chuck swear on TV for the first time in 3 years! Monumental occasion. Orange then proceeds to tell Mark Henry that the following is his line. Looks like we’ve had enough talk, it’s time for the Main Event!

Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor) defeated The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Parker Boudreaux & Slim J) w/ Sonny Kiss via Pinfall (10:30) to advance to the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Semi-Final

Trustbusters come out first looking like the clique of weirdos you avoided at school. Best Friends follow looking like the group of men everyone bought their first ten bag from. Ari and Chuck begin the match with Daivari actually getting the early advantage before tagging in Slim J. Chuck does better against two men than he did against one, hitting Daivari with a Soul Food before bringing Trent in. Slim J makes sure Chuck leaves with a right hand but Chuck comes back to help Trent land a Powerbomb for two. Daivari breaks the pin up but Chuck & Trent beat them both down before Cassidy calls for the tag. Before he can get it though, Parker jumps in the ring and attacks all three men. Trent and Chuck get thrown into or over barricades before focussing on Chuck as Trustbusters take over to send us to break. Parker beats down Trent for a while before he and his team isolate Beretta in their corner and attack with tags. Trent tries to fight back but can’t get away.

When we return to the match, Trent is trying to desperately make the tag but Daivari is stopping him until Trent deals with him using a rolling elbow strike. Daivari makes the tag to Slim J who takes Chuck off the apron first but can’t do the same to Orange and then Trent catches him with the half and half before tagging Cassidy into the match. Orange lands his weak kicks to Slim J before Daivari gets taken out by a Cassidy DDT, after Orange already dealt with Slim J via the Crossbody. He calls out Parker Boudreaux and puts his hands in his pockets before exploding to try and land the Orange Punch, Parker catches him though and then flattens him but Chuck and Trent come in to help, only for Parker to hit the Double Clothesline and stand tall. He splashes both men one at a time before lining them both up in the same corner but Trent and Chuck avoid before dropping Parker to his knees then landing a triple dropkick with Orange. Cassidy turns back to Slim J who lands a big cutter onto Cassidy and then an enzuigiri to Trent. He heads up top and hits a Tornado onto both Chuck & Trent before he returns to the ring for Cassidy. Ari Daivari makes a blind tag when the action heads to the Trustbusters’ corner and Slim J and Daivari nearly pin Cassidy after a Frogsplash but Chuck & Trent are there to make the save. The match breaks down and Trent ends up Spearing Parker into the barricade before Orange takes him out of commission with the Orange Punch. Cassidy heads back to the ring but Sonny saves Daivari behind the refs back to allow Ari to tag out to Slim J who flies in with a diving reverse DDT and Cassidy kicks out at two. Slim J calls for Parker but Danhausen appears instead to curse Slim J which leads to a Chuck & Trent double chokeslam. Cassidy removes Daivari with the Orange Punch before we get a cool ass triple team move to get the pin. Best Friends advance.

Can’t complain about that show at all. Solid as all hell, especially from an in-ring perspective! 7/10 Rampage for me but what did you think? Let us know in the comments, let me know on Twitter @Knapphausen and have a great weekend. Adios.