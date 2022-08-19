WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Goldberg Reveals Why He Never Faced "Stone Cold" Steve Austin In A Match

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 19, 2022

Bill Goldberg was recently a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he was asked about why he and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin never had a match in 2003.

“There’s no question that I wish it would’ve happened. That was the match to have. Why it never happened, I think 90% of the reasoning behind that was [Austin’s] neck issues and my finishing moves, right? Whether it be the spear, whether it be the Jackhammer, I don’t think that those are moves that he would’ve wanted to, wanted to do, nor would his boss would’ve wanted him to do. I think it was a safety issue more so than anything.”

Source: Fightful.com
