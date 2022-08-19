Goldberg Reveals Why He Never Faced "Stone Cold" Steve Austin In A Match

Bill Goldberg was recently a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he was asked about why he and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin never had a match in 2003.

“There’s no question that I wish it would’ve happened. That was the match to have. Why it never happened, I think 90% of the reasoning behind that was [Austin’s] neck issues and my finishing moves, right? Whether it be the spear, whether it be the Jackhammer, I don’t think that those are moves that he would’ve wanted to, wanted to do, nor would his boss would’ve wanted him to do. I think it was a safety issue more so than anything.”