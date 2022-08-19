Alexa Bliss Says Current Character Is Too Much Like Her, "I Feel On TV Right Now I'm Boring."

Alexa Bliss was a guest on the MackMania podcast, where she spoke about her current character in WWE and her opinions on how she is currently being used on television.

"There is a version of me that I am dying to get to. It just hasn't gotten there yet. I saw the collage -- I try to stay off Twitter unless I'm complaining about something -- I saw this collage of all these different characters I've been in WWE and I was like, 'Man, I've been liked nine different people.' If you look at it, from my start to now, there have been nine different variations of how I look, how I act, how I speak. Right now, it's just me. There has been something that I've been working on for quite a while that I really want to get out there, it's just finding the right time, what the roster needs right now. It's all about timing. For right now, it's kind of just me, doing my thing with Asuka, which is a lot of fun. like I always say, Lexi is not for TV. I'm boring as a person. I feel, on TV right now I'm boring, so I'm trying to regroup and reorganize things and get to where I want to be character-wise, for sure."