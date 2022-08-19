Ace Steel Explains Why Characterization Is More Valuable Than Reality In Wrestling, Overuse Of "Pipebombs"

Ace Steel spoke on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, where he spoke about the "reality based" promos in wrestling and his views on them.

"I think they've always existed, they actually got away from them with the...WWF, back in the day, was all the toys and wrestling buddies and it was all superficial and on the surface. You didn't know anything about this person, as a person. That worked for a long time. Wrestling was that and it worked for the times, it was geared toward kids and was cartoon characters. The Dusty Rhodes with polka dots, no one cared about and he wasn't as much of a draw because I didn't care about that Dusty Rhodes. He was fun to watch and entertaining, but he wasn't the son of a plumber anymore. He didn't talk about that guy. He didn't talk about the ground up, where he came from. He didn't talk about hard times or loving every woman, every size and every color. They stuck Sapphire with him to maybe get that point across, or whatever the rib is. You got into the 97 Nitro days and they were more 'shooty' with their wording and the advent of the cool heel, but it kind of died back down and they could never recapture that glory. I think they went a little overboard but everybody was still trying to be the larger-than-life guy, but we want to talk to you as a real person."

Steel continued.

"The promos that touch on real life and say some of the things that are happening in the person's real life are fine and have been around forever. If you put in NWA, Mid-Atlantic Wrestling, and things like that and watch an old (Roddy) Piper video or Don Muraco talk in Georgia, I believe what that dude is saying. As a whole, he just talks about the short-comings of this guy. Some people would touch on the personal life of someone. I think they did it on a grander scale because the promotion in WWE got away from it for so long and by the time CM Punk said something and was given the green light to go with bullet points and then took it a step further and they couldn't believe what it did."

On CM Punk's pipebomb promo: