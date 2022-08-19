WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Matt Hardy: "We Will Definitely Get A Broken Matt Hardy & Danhausen Tag Team."

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 19, 2022

Matt Hardy: "We Will Definitely Get A Broken Matt Hardy & Danhausen Tag Team."

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke about wanting to work with Danhausen at some point in the future of AEW.

"Hm, Brokenhausen? That would be a lot of fun. I would love to do that, and who knows? It’s pro wrestling, so never say never. I would say at some point, we will definitely get a Broken Matt Hardy and Danhausen tag team, that’d be a lot of fun. I’m a fan of his work and I love how committed he is to the bit and how committed he is to the character. He’s never broken out of that character on a large scene. So people still buy into it, which is so great. Once again, my hat’s off and Kudos to him for being so dedicated. I would love to see Brokenhausen in some way."

 

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #matt hardy #danhausen

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77997/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer