Matt Hardy: "We Will Definitely Get A Broken Matt Hardy & Danhausen Tag Team."

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke about wanting to work with Danhausen at some point in the future of AEW.

"Hm, Brokenhausen? That would be a lot of fun. I would love to do that, and who knows? It’s pro wrestling, so never say never. I would say at some point, we will definitely get a Broken Matt Hardy and Danhausen tag team, that’d be a lot of fun. I’m a fan of his work and I love how committed he is to the bit and how committed he is to the character. He’s never broken out of that character on a large scene. So people still buy into it, which is so great. Once again, my hat’s off and Kudos to him for being so dedicated. I would love to see Brokenhausen in some way."