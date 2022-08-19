Bret "The Hitman" Hart To Accompany FTR To The Ring For Another Big Time Wrestling Event

Big Time Wrestling has announced that Bret "The Hitman" Hart will accompany FTR, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, for their match at BTW's Brooklyn event on October 22nd.
This appearance is part of the Hart Attack Tour 2022.
FTR's opponents have yet to be announced.
The legendary Bret Hart will once again accompany FTR to the ring! More stars and matches TBA.— Big Time Wrestling (@BTWwrestling) August 19, 2022
Meet Bret, FTR and all the stars 6:30-8:30PM. First match is 8:30PM.
Tickets on sale now!https://t.co/UJZ0JH2v1l pic.twitter.com/YURyRuu977
