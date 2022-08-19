WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bret "The Hitman" Hart To Accompany FTR To The Ring For Another Big Time Wrestling Event

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 19, 2022

Big Time Wrestling has announced that Bret "The Hitman" Hart will accompany FTR, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, for their match at BTW's Brooklyn event on October 22nd.

This appearance is part of the Hart Attack Tour 2022.

FTR's opponents have yet to be announced.


Tags: #btw #dax harwood #cash wheeler #bret hart

