2point0 Have Signed Contract Extension With AEW

Fightful Select is reporting that that 2point0, Angelo Parker and Matt Menard of the Jericho Appreciation Society, have signed contract extensions with All Elite Wrestling.

The extensions come one year to the day after they were announced as signing with the company.

They joined the company on August 4th, 2021 but they were announced to have signed on August 19th.

Menard has been doing commentary while dealing with an injury and Parker is still making regular appearances. Sources say that everyone seems to enjoy working with them.