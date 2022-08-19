WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
2point0 Have Signed Contract Extension With AEW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 19, 2022

Fightful Select is reporting that that 2point0, Angelo Parker and Matt Menard of the Jericho Appreciation Society, have signed contract extensions with All Elite Wrestling.

The extensions come one year to the day after they were announced as signing with the company.

They joined the company on August 4th, 2021 but they were announced to have signed on August 19th.

Menard has been doing commentary while dealing with an injury and Parker is still making regular appearances. Sources say that everyone seems to enjoy working with them.

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #aew #matt menard #angelo parker

