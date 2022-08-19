Tegan Nox Reveals Why She's Been Out Of Action

Tegan Nox recently spoke with the Sappenin' podcast, where she revealed why she hasn't returned to the ring yet.
"Basically, because I haven't gotten the visa or green card, I can't wrestle. I keep getting messages, 'Have you retired?' No, I just can't. Legally, I can't. I've just been chilling, in the house, playing video games. I went to Sad Summer Fest a couple of weeks ago, which was phenomenal. Just chilling with my dogs and friends. Usual stuff that I can do without working."
⚡ Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox Debut On WWE SmackDown
Shotzi & Nox joined SmackDown officially on Friday. Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox made their debut as a tag team on Friday's WWE Smac [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 09, 2021 09:15PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com