Tegan Nox Reveals Why She's Been Out Of Action

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 19, 2022

Tegan Nox recently spoke with the Sappenin' podcast, where she revealed why she hasn't returned to the ring yet.

"Basically, because I haven't gotten the visa or green card, I can't wrestle. I keep getting messages, 'Have you retired?' No, I just can't. Legally, I can't. I've just been chilling, in the house, playing video games. I went to Sad Summer Fest a couple of weeks ago, which was phenomenal. Just chilling with my dogs and friends. Usual stuff that I can do without working."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #tegan nox

