Shawn Michaels Compares NXT Pushing The Envelope To D-Generation X

Shawn Michaels was recently interviewed by WrestleRant, where he spoke about WWE pushing the envelope in a socially acceptable way.

“One of the things that I enjoy about being where I’m at in the business right now, being here in NXT which is trying to find what is that next level up pushing that envelope, but doing it in a way that’s, you know, I don’t know, I guess socially … acceptable. [D-Generation X] did encourage a lot of bad stuff, right? The one thing I do sort of always say is that ours was a bit more sophomoric. Ours was not something that was life-changing or life ruining, it was just kids getting detention.“