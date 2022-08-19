NWA Almost Got On Peacock Through Working Relationship With WWE

Billy Corgan was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he revealed that NWA almost got on Peacock via WWE.

“There was a lot of talk of being on the Network and obviously their plans with the Network have changed a lot. They made different deals with Peacock. This was before when they were still self contained and they were looking at different things that they could do. Obviously they worked with Gabe Sapolsky on EVOLVE and stuff like that. I had a different modality where maybe we would be able to access the library and somehow combine their history, NWA’s history, and present wrestling in a different way. Again, to maximize assets that they’re sitting on that they don’t spend a lot of time putting focus on and through something like the NWA, maybe we could create a [beneficial partnership], not only for the NWA but also for them. They were definitely interested in that, it just never got off the ground. I always felt it got up to a certain level of management and whoever’s desk it fell upon—I don’t necessarily assume it got to Vince’s desk—but it seemed to get killed every time it got to somebody’s desk.”